RTC Scheduled to Close Eastbound 4th Street for Construction Starting Monday

The Regional Transportation Commission plans to temporarily close eastbound 4th Street in Reno from Galletti Way to Montello Street for paving, utility adjustments and striping from Monday, June 18 through approximately July 25. Westbound traffic can continue to use 4th Street. During the closure, eastbound drivers will be detoured to 9th Street or Oddie Boulevard. Businesses along this corridor remain open and accessible during construction.

Paving operations will include the following closures:

• Galletti Way at 4th Street from Monday, June 18 – Friday, June 29.

Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians can access Galletti Way from Kietzke Lane. Galletti Way businesses and buildings, including Cemex, NDOT District II and the Nevada DMV, can also be accessed by using the detour from Kietzke Lane.

• Sage Street at 4th Street from Monday, June 18 – Friday, June 29.

People needing to access the Waste Management Transfer Station will detour to Sutro Street to E. Commercial Row during the closure.

• 6th Street at 4th Street from Friday, June 29 – Wednesday, July 18.

6th Street will be accessible from Montello Street.

The work is part of the 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit (BRT) project.

Construction operations are weather permitting. For the latest updates, text 4PRATER to 797979, or visit 4thPrater.com to sign up for email notifications.

(The Regional Transportation Commission contributed to this report.)