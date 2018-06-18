Five Charged in 'Smuggling Scheme' After Fatal Crash in Texas

Authorities say five people have been charged in a "smuggling scheme" following the fatal crash of an SUV that was fleeing Border Patrol agents and sheriff's deputies in South Texas.

Federal prosecutors announced the charges Tuesday in connection to the Sunday crash that killed at least five people .

Investigators say the vehicle was carrying 14 people and traveling more than 100 mph when it lost control and overturned on Texas Highway 85 near Big Wells. Most of the occupants were ejected.

The Border Patrol has said two other vehicles had been traveling alongside the SUV earlier in the day. The agency says an agent suspected the vehicles were conducting a "smuggling event."

Prosecutors said Tuesday that nearly two dozen immigrants were involved in the smuggling scheme.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over the treatment of immigrants at the southern border. The Trump administration has said tougher immigration policies - even separating children from their parents - are needed to deter immigrants from coming to the country illegally. Over a six-week period ending in May, about 2,000 children had been separated from their families, administration officials said Friday.

Most of the occupants in the SUV were believed in the country without legal permission. Boyd said the driver and one passenger were believed to be U.S. citizens. The driver was among those hospitalized, and a deputy who assisted the Border Patrol with the chase found the driver sitting upright in his seat and took him and the passenger into custody.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the families of those who died in the crash," The Border Patrol said in the statement.

