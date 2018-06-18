Derailed Train Bursts Into Flames in Southwest Indiana - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Derailed Train Bursts Into Flames in Southwest Indiana

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Facebook, Whitewater Hazleton VFD Courtesy: Facebook, Whitewater Hazleton VFD

A freight train derailed and several train cars caught fire in southwest Indiana, forcing the mandatory evacuation of nearby homes and businesses.

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that the train derailed Sunday evening about 2,100 feet (640 meters) west of a trailer park in Princeton, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

The department says several people reported an explosion.

No injuries have been reported. It's unclear if the fire is still burning Monday.

Rail operator CSX says preliminary reports show a rail car leaked propane. It says the train had two locomotives, 89 loaded railcars and 9 empty railcars.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

First responders went door-to-door to evacuate businesses and residences within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius of the derailment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.