99th Reno Rodeo 3rd Performance Results

The chilly weather wasn’t enough to keep things from heating up at the Reno Rodeo on The Power of Good night. The evening kicked off with the always-entertaining wild pony races, and went on to feature some of the best athletes in the nation.

Nevada natives Randon Adams and Jory Levy from Logandale, Nev. snagged the best team roping score of the evening with a 6.4, giving them a combined score of 12.9.

Dru Melvin, Hebron, Neb, earned to second best score of the evening with a 4.6, finishing the evening with a combined score of 9.3.

Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M., and Sammi Bessert, Loma, Colo., tied for the best time of the night with 17.36 seconds, but it’s Tiany Schuster of Krum, Texas who came out with the best combined score of 35.61.

Here are the night’s top results:

Bareback (score in points):

1. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE, 85 on Flying U Rodeo's Comanchero

2. Jake Brown, Hillsboro, TX, 83 on Rosser Rodeo’s Time 2 Play

3. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, IA, 82 on Flying U Rodeo's Cat Caller

Steer Wrestling (score in seconds):

1. Billy Boldon, Oglala, SD, 4.1

2. Dru Melvin, Hebron, NE, 4.6

3. Andy Weldon, Greenleaf, ID, 4.7

Team Roping (score in seconds):

1. Randon Adams & Jory Levy from Logandale, NV, 6.4

2. Steven Duby of Melba, ID, & Evan Arnold of Santa Margarita, TX, 10.6

3. Zane Barnson, Washington, UT & Cole Wilson, Lake Shore, UT, 15.6

Saddle Bronc (score in points):

1. Tyrel Larsen, Inglis, MB, 85.5 on Rosser Rodeo’s Flood Tide

2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB, 82 on Flying U Rodeo's 354 Last Call

3. Clay Elliot, Nanton, AB, 79.5 on Rosser Rodeo’s Justified

Tie-down Roping (score in seconds):

1. Cade Swore, Winnie, TX, 8.4

2. Timber Moore, Aubrey, TX, 8.6

3. Jesse Clark, Portales, NM, 8.7

Barrel Racing (score in seconds):

T1. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, NM, 17.36

T1. Sammi Bessert, Loma, CO, 17.36

2. Tiany Schuster, Krum, TX, 17.55

3. Lynnzie Lindstrom, Rigby, ID, 17.69

Bull Riding (score in points):

1. Tim Bringham, Honeyville, UT, 80 on Rosser Rodeo’s Sabotage

2. Jesse Petri, Athens, TX, 78 on Rosser Rodeo’s Kern River

3. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, 77 on Flying U Rodeo’s Bringing Wolves

*Scores are unofficial until verified by the Rodeo Secretary

Reno Rodeo Press Release