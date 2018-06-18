Big First Inning Leads Aces to Win

Game two between the Omaha Storm Chasers and Reno Aces went in the favor of the Team by the score of 8-6. The Aces explored offensively and were led by Cesar Puello who went 3-for-5 with a run and one RBI. Bradin Hagens was the starting pitcher for the Aces and went 5.0 innings and allowed 3 runs on five hits. The win moves the Aces to a record of 33-37 on the season, 9.5 games back of first place Fresno.

The Aces jumped out of the gates hot today by hanging a seven spot in the first inning, with help from two RBI singles, two RBI doubles, and a Kristopher Negron RBI triple. Omaha plated two in the 4th with a Frank Schwindel RBI single and a Humberto Arteaga sacrifice fly which scored Jorge Bonifacio making the score 7-2. Anthony Recker extended the lead for the Aces with an RBI single in the 4th, giving Reno the 8-2 advantage. Omaha would chip away at the Ace’s lead the rest of the afternoon with single runs in the 5th, 7th, 8th, and 9th until Aces reliever Silvino Bracho closed the door. Bracho recorded his fourth save of the season and added three strikeouts.

Top Performers – Reno

• Cesar Puello (3-for-5, R, RBI)

• Ildemaro Vargas (2-for-4, RBI, R)

• Anthony Recker (2-for-4, R)

Top Performers – Omaha

• Ramón Torres (2-for-4, RBI, 2 R)

• Jorge Bonifacio (1-for-3, R, BB)

• Jack Lopez (3-for-4, R)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) Monday June 18 Omaha Storm Chasers RHP Jake Buchanan vs. RHP Trevor Oaks 7:05 p.m

Notes & Information

15 & Counting: Ildemaro Vargas extended his hit-streak to a season-best 16 games tonight with a single in the bottom of the first inning. With a 2-for-4 effort today, Vargas is 29-for-75, 12 R, 9 RBI, 2 HR during the streak. Additionally, Vargas has reached base in 20 consecutive games dating back to May 24th in Fresno. The longest streak of the 2017 season was done by D-backs shortstop Ketel Marte. Marte’s streak of 22 games spans from April 29 – May 22. He went 37-for-98, .378, with 9 2B, 3 3B, HR and 16 RBI. Additionally, his two hits in the bottom of the first inning today was the first time an Aces player has accomplished the feat since Carlos Rivero (7/31/16).

Red Hot Brito: Socrates Brito’s 2-for-4 performance today extended his hit-streak to six games. He has hit safely in nine of his last 10 and boasts an average of .525 (21-for-40). Brito has recorded a multi-hit game in all six games of his hit-streak.

Reno Aces Press Release