Sparks Police Look for Kidnapping Suspect

On Saturday around 9 p.m., Sparks Police Officers responded to a report of a kidnapping. Officers met with the 16-year-old victim in the 1800 Block of El Rancho Drive.

According to the victim, an unknown suspect got into her vehicle and demanded that the victim drive him to an area in south Reno. The victim said that the suspect was armed with an unknown type of handgun. After leaving the suspect in south Reno, the victim got home unharmed.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Native American male, wearing a white shirt with blue jeans. The victim described the male as being between 20 and 30 years old, 5’2 to 5’4 with a thin build. The suspect had long dark hair that was pulled into a pony tail and a goatee.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sparks Police Department (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. A $2,000 reward is being offered.