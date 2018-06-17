1,202-Acre Upper Colony Fire in Smith Valley 72% Contained

Authorities say the 1,202-acre Upper Colony Fire in Smith Valley is 72% contained.

They said the cause of the blaze was a vehicle fire by a mechanical failure on Sunday. The flames spread to the wildland due to erratic winds.

Erin Holland of Sierra Front said there are 288 personnel on scene. All road closures associated with the fire have been lifted.

FEMA previously authorized funds to help with the Lyon County fire. The grant, authorized on Sunday, will help with with costs like equipment, staffing, and emergency work.

FEMA says when the State of Nevada submitted for assistance, the fire was threatening 100 homes when it started Sunday around 11 a.m. about 15 miles southwest of Yerington.

At the time the wildfire also threatened five buildings, infrastructure, utilities and a watershed. Because of that FEMA says it determined that the fire could have constituted a major disaster, hence approving the funds.

Power is currently being restored back to those affected. The evacuation center is currently closed. However, if needed, large animals may be sheltered at Dressler Park in Yerington.

Smith Valley Fire, BLM, East Fork Fire, Mason Valley Fire, Antelope Valley Fire are helping fight the fire.