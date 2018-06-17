Nevada to Consider Changes After Court's Voter Purge Ruling - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada to Consider Changes After Court's Voter Purge Ruling

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada's elections officials say they will consider this summer whether the state will start taking a more aggressive, approach to maintaining its voter rolls as upheld this week by the U.S. Supreme Court.
    
The court in a 5-4 ruling Monday affirmed Ohio's practice of identifying voters for potential removal if they don't vote in a federal election. That state removes voters from the rolls if they don't return an address confirmation card or vote for the following four years.
    
Nevada doesn't currently use a voter's inactivity as a trigger for the removal process but skipping elections can eventually lead to a canceled registration.
    
Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske's deputy says the office will examine the court's ruling and weigh whether to start using a voter's failure to vote as a trigger for the removal process.

