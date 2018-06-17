Nevada DMV Makes it Easier to Change Gender on Licenses, IDs - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada DMV Makes it Easier to Change Gender on Licenses, IDs

Nevada's Department of Motor Vehicles is no longer requiring a doctor's approval to change the listed gender on someone's driver's license or identification card and is working on adding a new option for those who don't identify as male or female.
    
Gender Justice Nevada Clinical Director Jane Heenan says the previous policy added further costs and stress for trans and gender-nonconforming people.
    
The Las Vegas Sun reported Thursday that the change is similar to a move by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, which changed its rules in 2016 to allow people to update the gender on their birth certificate using a self-declaration process.
    
The DMV has not said when a third option for people who don't identify as male or female will be added.
    
Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

