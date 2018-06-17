Father's Day Events - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Father's Day Events

Sunday, June 17th is all about dads! Here are some events going on around town this Father's Day:

All-You-Can-Eat Beer Pancake Brunch

  • Where: Great Basin Brewing Reno Brewpub, 5525 South Virginia Street
  • When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • 100% of the proceeds raised at the event will benefit the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation

V&T Railway Special Father's Day Train Ride

  • Where: City Eastgate Depot, 4650 Eastgate Siding Road Carson City
  • When: Trains will depart from Carson City for Virginia City at 10 a.m., Trains will depart from Virginia City for the return to Carson City at 3 p.m.
  • Riders can enjoy coffee and cookies at the depot. All dads will receive a special gift.

SPCA "Not a Father's Day Event"

  • Where: SPCA Northern Nevada
  • When: All weekend, June 16th and June 17th
  • Honoring their male rescue pets who are all neutered and are NOT fathers.
  • All male senior pets, ages 7 and up, will be free to adopt
  • All adult male pets, ages 1-6, will be 50% off
