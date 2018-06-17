Aces Fall to Omaha in Series Opener - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Fall to Omaha in Series Opener

In the series opener between the Omaha Storm Chasers and Reno Aces, the Aces fell by the score of 9-5. Offensively, the Aces were led by Socrates Brito who went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI. Alex Young received the nod from the Aces coaching staff. Young went 6.0 innings and allowed 8 runs on 14 hits. The loss moves the Aces to a record of 32-37 on the season, 9.5 games back of first-place Fresno.

The Storm Chasers jumped out to an early lead with a pair of RBI singles from Ryan O’Hearn and Logan Moon. It didn’t take long for the Aces to tie up the ball game when Kristopher Negron hit a towering two-run home run down the right-field line in the bottom of the 2nd making the score 2-2. Omaha would regain the lead in the top of the 4th with an RBI single by Parker Morin, three-run big fly by shortstop Jack Lopez, and then an RBI double from O’Hearn giving the Storm Chasers a 7-2 advantage. Socrates Brito’s 449-foot home run in the 5th inning cut the lead to 7-3. Omaha tacked on two more runs in the 6th and 7th giving them a 9-3 advantage. Michael Perez made things interesting with a two-run blast in the bottom of the 9th, but fell to Omaha 9-5.   

Top Performers – Reno

Kristopher Negron (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI)

• Ildemaro Vargas (4-for-5, 3B)

• Sócrates Brito (3-for-3, RBI, R)

Top Performers – Omaha

• Ryan O’Hearn (2-for-5, 2 RBI)

• Jorge Bonifacio (3-for-5, RBI)

• Jack Lopez (1-for-5, HR, 3 RBI)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY

DATE

OPPONENT

PROBABLE PITCHERS

TIME (PT)

Sunday

June

17

Omaha Storm Chasers

RHP Bradin Hagens vs.

Jonathan Dziedzic

1:05 p.m

Notes & Information

15 & Counting: Ildemaro Vargas extended his hit-streak to a season-best 15 games tonight with a single in the bottom of the first inning. With a 4-for-5 effort tonight, Vargas is 27-for-71, 11 R, 8 RBI, 2 HR during the streak. Additionally, Vargas has reached base in 19 consecutive games dating back to May 24th in Fresno. The longest streak of the 2017 season was done by D-backs shortstop Ketel Marte. Marte’s streak of 22 games spans from April 29 – May 22. He went 37-for-98, .378, with 9 2B, 3 3B, HR and 16 RBI.

Brito on Fire: Socrates Brito homered for the fourth time in five games tonight with a 449-foot blast in the bottom of the fifth inning. The speedy outfielder has hit safely in each of his last five games (13-for-21, with 9 RBI, four home runs and 10 RBI. This season, Brito is batting .350, top five in the Pacific Coast League.

Reno Aces Press Release

