99th Reno Rodeo 2nd Performance Results

It was another sold out crowd for the second night of the Reno Rodeo. Ram Truck night featured an exciting line-up of cowboys and cowgirls all looking for a slice of the hefty 2018 cash purse.

Alex Wright came out on top in saddle bronc against family members with a score of 165, on two. Brothers, Riley and Brady Minor, snagged the top spot in team roping with a time of 5.5 seconds tonight and an overall time of 11.7 seconds.

Here are the night’s top results:

Bareback (score in points):

1. Caleb Bennett, Morgan, UT, 87 on Powder River Rodeo’s Bob Cat

2. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, UT, 83 on Rosser Rodeo’s Sky Blast

3. Seth Lee Hardwick, Ranchester, WY, 79 on Powder River Rodeo’s Knot So Foxey

Steer Wrestling (score in seconds):

1. Riley Duvall, Checotah, OK, 4.3

2. John Franzen, Riverton, WY, 4.4

3. Shayde Etherton, Borden, IA, 4.5

Team Roping (score in seconds):

1. Riley & Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA, 5.5

2. CJ DeForest Jr., Wheatland, CA & Andy Holcomb, San Juan Batista, CA, 7.1

3. Jake Cooper, Monument, NM & Logan Medlin, Stephenville, TX, 10.7

Saddle Bronc (score in points):

1. Ryder Wright, Milford, UT, 88 on Powder River Rodeo’s Bombshell

2. Alex Wright, Milford, UT, 84 on D & H Cattle’s Cowboy Casino

3. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX, 78.5 on Flying U Rodeo’s 600

Tie-down Roping (score in seconds):

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX 7.9

T2. Randall Carlisle, Castor, LA, 8.3

T2.Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX, 8.3

T3. Tyson Arledge, Milano, TX, 9.1

T3. Blane Cox, Cameron, TX, 9.1

Barrel Racing (score in seconds):

1. Jennifer Barrett, Buhl, ID, 17.22

2. Darby Fox, KingHill, ID, 17.48

3. Cheyenne Kelly, Hallettsville, TX, 17.53

Bull Riding (score in points):

1. Ty Wallace, Collbran, CO, 86.5 on All in Pro Rodeo’s Night Linger

2. Chris Roundy, Panguitch, UT, 84 on All in Pro Rodeo’s Sundance

3. Riker Carter, Stone, ID, 78 on All in Pro Rodeo’s El Capitan

*Scores are unofficial until verified by the Rodeo Secretary

Reno Rodeo Press Release