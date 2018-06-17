Reno 1868 FC Earns Draw with Orange County

Reno 1868 FC forward Danny Musovski helped pull Reno from the brink in the final minutes Saturday night and helped the club walk away with a 2-2 draw against Orange County SC.

The 2-2 draw extended Reno’s unbeaten streak to 11-straight and helped Reno remain perfect on the road.

Musovski, who came on as Reno’s final sub in the 69th minute, took a pass from midfielder Antoine Hoppenot and buried a shot from inside the box in the 83rd minute.

The goal put Musovski in a tie with fellow striker Brian Brown for most goals scored this season (four) and Hoppenot recorded his fifth assist this year.

Reno looked as if it was going to pick up another three points on the road after Brown converted a penalty kick in the 55th minute.

Reno led 1-0 until Orange County leading scorer Thomas Enevoldsen scored his eighth goal this season to level the score in the 62nd minute.

Seven minutes later, Thomas Juel-Nielsen gave Orange County a 2-1 lead off a corner kick.

Despite missing his first attempt on goal, Musovski was clearly the sparkplug Reno needed to salvage a point Saturday.

Musovski nearly converted the match-winner in the 88th minute following a Brian Brown back-heel.

Regardless, Reno remains one of the hottest teams in the USL’s Western Conference as the club heads to San Antonio June 23 to take on San Antonio FC. Kickoff for that match is slated for 5:30 p.m. PT.

Reno Starting XI

18 (GK) JT Marcinkowski, 11 (D) Duke Lacroix, 6 (D) Thomas Janjigian, 5 (D) Zach Carroll- Captain, 16 (D) Brent Richards, 21 (M) Paul Marie, 84 (M) Seth Casiple, 19 (M) Kevin Partida, 29 (M) Antoine Hoppenot, 10 (M) Lindo Mfeka, 28 (F) Mo Thiaw

Subs: 35 (GK) Kyle Ihn, 8 (M) Guy Abend, 99 (F) Brian Brown, 4 (D) Jordan Murrell, 26 (M) Jerry van Ewijk, 12 (F) Musovski, 23 (D) Brenton Griffiths

Substitutions: 46’ Brian Brown on….Mo Thiaw off, 59’ Jerry van Ewijk on…Seth Casiple off, 69’ Danny Musovski on…Paul Marie off

Goals: 55’ Penalty - Brian Brown - Left Foot - Centre of the Box - Bottom Right Hand Corner, 83’ Danny Musovski - Left Foot - Centre of the Box - Centre of the Goal - Assist: Antoine Hoppenot

Orange County SC Starting XI

12 (GK) Andre Rawls, 21 (D) Thomas Juel-Nielsen, 5 (D) Jos Hooiveld, 3 (D) Joseph Amico, 23 (D) Owusu-Ansah Kontors, 19 (M) Giovanni Ramos Godoy, 14 (M) Aodhan Quinn, 7 (M) Thomas Enevoldsen, 18 (M) Nansel Selbol, 10 (M) Richard Chaplow, 9 (F) Michael Seaton

Subs: 26 (D) Walker Hume, 23 (M) Mats Bjurman, 2 (D) Kevin Alston, 1 (GK) Casey Beyers, 25 (GK) Aaron Cervantes, 6 (D) Noah Powder, 16 (M) Amirgy Pineda

Substitutions: 63’ Powder on…Selbol off, 64’ Richard Chaplow on…. Mats Bjurman off, 71’ Kevin Alston on..Owusu-Ansah Kontor off

Goals: 62’ Thomas Enevoldsen - Right Foot - Centre of the Box - High Centre of the Goal - Assist: Michael Seaton - Second Assist: Aodhan Quinn, 69’ Thomas Juel-Nielsen - Right Foot - Very Close Range - Bottom Right Hand Corner - Assist: Giovanni Ramos Godoy

Reno 1868 FC Press Release