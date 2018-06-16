Actor Says Husband's Tesla Car Shot Flames in Traffic - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Actor Says Husband's Tesla Car Shot Flames in Traffic

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actor Mary McCormack has shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames while in Southern California traffic.
    
McCormack said in an accompanying tweet Friday that there was "no accident" and the incident was "out of the blue."
    
Sheriff's Lt. William Nash in West Hollywood said Saturday that deputies saw smoke coming from the electric vehicle and then fire.
    
Deputies requested help from firefighters who quickly extinguished the flames.
    
Tesla called the incident "an extraordinarily unusual occurrence" and said it is investigating.
    
Nash said the driver, who was not named in a log entry, was out of the car and there were no injuries. Nash said the log entry cited the possibility of a faulty battery.
    
Representatives for McCormack did not immediately return a message Saturday seeking comment. She is married to director Michael Morris.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

