MINI of Reno's Beauty Contest To Benefit Bulldogs

As part of it's eight anniversary, MINI of Reno put on the "Biggest Little Bulldog Beauty Contest" Saturday to benefit the Northern Nevada Bulldog Rescue.

You may be wondering why a car dealership is putting on a dog beauty contest but there's a reason.

"The MINI brand is represented by it's mascot, the bull dog. Because of its classic bulldog stance the car and the dog look remarkably alike," says Lydia Meyer, one Co-owner of MINI of Reno.

On Saturday the dogs posed for pictures while organizers sold raffle tickets. MINI of Reno will match all the money raised in the raffle.

Owners were encouraged to post the pictures of their bull dogs to MINI of Reno's Facebook page because the picture that gets the most votes wins the title of MINI's Top Dog 2018.

The event has got so popular over the years that organizers had to cap it at 50 dogs. 

