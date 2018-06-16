The Carson City Off-Road Revs Through Town - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Carson City Off-Road Revs Through Town

The Carson City Off-Road weekend is in full swing on day two of three. 

The three day event includes mountain biking, live music, beer gardens and a gear expo. The trail leads to the eastern edge of the Sierra Nevada offering challenging tracks for riders

Riders pay a fee but part of the money goes to benefit multiple organizations including the Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada.

The event started Friday June 15 and will go through Sunday, June 17.

Registration for amateur riders is over but kids still have a chance to ride around town. 

If you'd like to participate registration is at 7:30 a.m. at the EPIC Rides Registration Tent located on Carson and Musser Streets.

