DCSO Fundraises For K-9 Program - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

DCSO Fundraises For K-9 Program

Bane; Courtesy of DCSO Bane; Courtesy of DCSO
Beny; Courtesy of DCSO Beny; Courtesy of DCSO

The first annual K-9 Charity Tournament is taking place in Minden to fundraise money for a special portion of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

K-9's in law enforcement are not required but as we've seen time and time again, they are very helpful.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office K-9 program heavily relies on donations as the budget unfortunately does not include funds for the dog's needs. That's why the department put on the charity tournament where the furry officers demonstrated the array of services they know how to do and attendees got to golf and were served lunch.    

They charged $75 per player. The proceeds will benefit the DCSO K-9 Unit.

