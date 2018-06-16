Aces Hammer Cubs 13-5

Aces Release

6/15/2018

An offensive explosion propelled the Aces to their 32nd win of the season. Socrates Brito and Christian Walker continued their red-hot bats against the Cubs. In their three games played (Walker: 9-for-12, Brito: 9-for-13, 14 R, 3 home runs). Aces starter Anthony Vasquez enjoyed the 13 runs of support. The southpaw tossed five innings, allowed four runs and struck out five to pick up his 5th win of the season.

Reno started tonight’s game with three consecutive multi-run innings. I-Cubs starter Jen-Ho Tseng allowed five consecutive hits to get the game started. Cesar Puello homered as the second batter of the game to give tie the game up at two apiece. Kevin Cron gave Reno their first lead of the night with a single into right field to score Walker and Brito. The Aces plated two in the bottom of the second and six in the third. The six-run outburst is the most runs the Aces have scored in one inning this season. Five singles and a Brito 473-foot home run pushed the Aces lead to nine runs. A combination of Jared Miller (1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 K), Neftali Feliz (1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 K) and Albert Suarez (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 K) sealed the deal. As a team, Reno clubbed 13 runs on 18 hits and had 6 extra-base hits. Greater Nevada Field will welcome the Omaha Storm Chasers tomorrow night with the first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Left-hander Alex Young will square off against Kansas City righty Glenn Sparkman.

Top Performers – Reno Aces

• Christian Walker (3-for-3, 3 R, 1 RBI)

• Cesar Puell0 (3-for-6, 4 RBI)

• Sócrates Brito (2-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI)

Top Performers – Iowa Cubs

• Mike Freeman (3-for-5, 3 R)

• David Bote (3-for-4, 2 RBI)

• Victor Caratini (3-for-5, 1 RBI)

Notes & Information

Now We’re Cookin’: The win tonight gave the Aces a 2-1 series victory over the Iowa Cubs. Reno has won four consecutive series, beginning May 30th against Las Vegas. 3-2 vs. Las Vegas, 2-1 vs. @ Nashville, 3-1 @ Memphis. The Aces are 8-5 in the month of June and are winners of seven of their last 10. Reno is 10-7 this year in head-to-head series.

Keeping the Line Moving: Every Aces player in tonight’s starting lineup tonight collected a hit against the I-Cubs. The Aces started off the game with five straight hits and Cesar Puello and Christian Walker led the team with three. This is the first time this season that every player in the starting lineup recorded a hit. Their season-high came on April 11 in Sacramento when they had 19.