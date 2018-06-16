Reno Rodeo Night One Results

Reno Rodeo Release

6/15/2018

The first night of PRCA action at the 99th annual Reno Rodeo was full of excitement, love of country and family. The sold out crowd wore their best red, white and blue for Patriots Night and enjoyed a flyover from the Nevada Air Guard and the first night of the Wild Pony Races.

The Wright family, who qualified for seven of 12 positions, topped the saddle bronc leader board taking the top four positions with Jesse Wright and brother-in-law CoBurn Bradshaw tying with an 83.5.

Dylan Hice Vick took first in bull riding with an 84 followed by Kenan Isbel and Tristan Mize who tied for second with a 71.

The night’s top results:

Bareback (score in points):

1. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, UT, 82 on Powder River Rodeo’s Knot on the Bar.

2. Seth Lee Hardwick, Ranchester, WY, 82 on Powder River Rodeo’s Blue Collar.

3. Orin Larsen, Inglis, MB, 81.5 on Powder River Rodeo’s Problems.

Steer Wrestling (score in seconds):

1. Blake Knowles, Heppner, OR, 8.6.

2. Jesse Brown, Baker City, OR, 12.2.

3. Scott Guenthner, Consort, AB, 12.8.



Team Roping (score in seconds):

1. Jake Orman, Prairie, MS and Will Woodfin, Marshall, TX, 12.1.

2. Jr Dees, Aurora, SD and Cody Cowden, Atwater, CA, 12.7.

3. Ryan Opie, Crane, OR and Chase Hansen, Homedale, ID, 18.2.

Saddle Bronc (score in points):

T1. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, UT, 83.5 on Diamond G Rodeo’s 18 Karat Kowboy.

T1. Jesse Wright, Milford, UT, 83.5 on Diamond G Rodeo’s Babe’s Foundation.

2. Jake Wright, Milford, UT, 81.5 on Powder River Rodeo’s Oh So Foxey.

Tie-down Roping (score in seconds):

1. Taylor Santos, Creston, CA, 18.7.

2. Logan, Hofer, Magrath, AB, 31.9.

3. Roy Branco, Chowchilla, CA, 32.5.

Barrel Racing (score in seconds):

1. Katie Pascoe, Morro Bay, CA, 34.51.

2. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA, 34.53.

3. Rebecca Kenner, Phoenix, AZ, 35.05.

Bull Riding (score in points):

1. Dylan Hice Vick, Escalon, CA 84 on Western Rodeo’s Power Punch.

2. Kenan Isbel, Gatesville, TX 71 on Diamond G Rodeo’s Mr. Kamakazi.

3. Tristan Mize, Bryan, TX 71 on Diamond G Rodeo’s Hot Bell.