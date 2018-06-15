Reno Police: Man Arrested After Death Of Child

The Reno Police Department reports that a man was arrested in connection to the death of a child on Thursday.

They said Teran Boone, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse causing substantial bodily harm and one count of open murder.

Reno Police responded to Renown Regional Medical Center after reports of an unresponsive child was brought into the Emergency Room by his parents.

The 2-year-old was declared deceased by medical personnel.

Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office determined the child suffered inflicted injury by his biological father, Boone.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information about the case is encouraged to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.