New Playground for Children at Family Shelter; $15K Donation from Junior League of Reno

The approximately 65 children living at the family shelter on Record Street now have their very own playground. It's all thanks to a generous $15,000 donation from the Junior League of Reno.

The playground reveal comes just a few weeks after the shelter opened up their daycare facility in partnership with the Boys and Girls club.

There was an outpour of community support at the big reveal, including from the Wolf Pack Men's Basketball team, who took a tour of the shelter. Players interacted with the kids, shot a few hoops and signed some autographs.

Coach Musselman says they wanted to give back to those who always show so much support for them, "We feel it's an obligation of ours to get out in the community as much as we possibly can."

The Regional Director for Volunteers of America, Pat Cashell, says they want to possibly expand the playground to a vacant lot behind the facility, in the future.