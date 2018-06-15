Ely Woman Arrested For Trying To Smuggle Drugs While Visiting In - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ely Woman Arrested For Trying To Smuggle Drugs While Visiting Inmate

Courtesy of Nevada Department of Public Safety Courtesy of Nevada Department of Public Safety

The Nevada Department of Public Safety reports that a woman was arrested for trying to smuggle methamphetamine into Ely State Prison on June 9.

They said Aubriah Reynolds, 24, was visiting an inmate that morning when she was caught with 22 grams of methamphetamine.

She was taken into custody and charged with one count of furnishing a controlled substance to a state prisoner and one count of transporting a controlled substance.

Reynolds is being held on $110,000 bail.

