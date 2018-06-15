One Year Later: Marijuana's Impact on Nevada's Public Safety

It's been almost a full year since marijuana went on sale for recreational use in Nevada. Just ahead of the July 1 anniversary, Channel 2 looked into whether the crime rates, as feared by opponents to legalization, have gone sky high.

A big part of the debate over legalizing recreational marijuana in Nevada hinged on what public safety problems it could cause, like an increase in DUIs, illegal sales, and use among kids. According to the Washoe County District Attorney and Washoe County Sheriff's officials, so far, they're not seeing that spike.

But-- it's complicated.

Tracking and reporting for marijuana-related issues is inconsistent, spread out over several jurisdictions, and difficult to isolate. So while it's safe to say adult use marijuana hasn't caused an epidemic of problems at this point, it's tough to quantify what problems it has caused.

Recreational marijuana has turned into a big business in Nevada: just in the first nine months, dispensaries made $386 million in taxable sales, far exceeding projections for the first year. Washoe County alone has 11 dispensaries, and counting.

The moneymaking potential of marijuana isn't exactly unpredictable.

"Marijuana is moving a light speed here in Nevada," Sierra Cannabis Coalition Director Will Adler said. "You know, every year is like a dog year in the marijuana industry."

What's harder to predict, though, is its effect on public safety.

On the one hand, the product sold at Nevada's legal dispensaries is strictly quality controlled.

"If you're buying it in Nevada, you know it's grown there," Adler said. "It's had a lab test that tested it to the grade of a pharmaceutical product. We are cleaner than any strawberry you buy in a store if you're going to consume it here."

But on the other hand, some states with longer-standing legal markets have seen growth in their black markets, because of an increased availability of marijuana.

"There have been reports in some other states that people old enough to buy recreational marijuana are buying it and breaking it up and selling it to the youth at a higher price," Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks said.

Hicks said there's no rush of cases in Washoe County, just yet, but the potential is there, along with the potential for an increase in DUIs.

So far, though, marijuana has been less of an offender in that realm than the county's number one vice.

"In Washoe County, alcohol is still the predominant problem in impaired driving," Hicks said, "and I suspect it always will be."

Hicks, and Washoe County Sheriff's officials, said they don't have statistics to share, largely because marijuana issues are hard to track separately from other drug crimes. Many DUIs involve both alcohol and marijuana, or other substances, so officials have to go case-by-case to get accurate numbers. REMSA officials said they don't track specifically for marijuana related calls.

For now, they're all keeping a watchful eye, and fingers crossed that Nevadans don't abuse the new privilege.

"If you drive high, it's a DUI," Adler said. "Don't give it to a kid, and don't leave it around some minors who you're responsible for."

"If you want to use marijuana, fine. It's legal. I'm not going to tell you you shouldn't," Hicks said. "All I care about is: don't drive, and don't let your kids get involved in it until they're old enough to handle it."

For more information about Nevada's legal recreational marijuana industry, tune in for Face the State this weekend. It airs Saturday at 4:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.