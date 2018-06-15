Water Services Restored At Vista Blvd., Some Traffic Delays

The City of Sparks says that one lane in each direction of Vista Boulevard is now open. They expect the entire road to be open with minor controls by around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Also, TMWA says that water services are now working again. They advise that residents should be careful when first turning on the water and to be sure to flush it out first. They say to expect some initial murkiness.

TMWA thanks the agencies who helped and the public for their patience.

“We want to thank all of the agencies for pulling together,” said Andy Gebhardt, Director of Operations & Water Quality for Truckee Meadows Water Authority.

“They were here all night until we located the problem and replaced the valve in a very difficult and deep location. Thanks also to our customers for their patience and understanding.”

UPDATE: TMWA reports that their crews will be working through the night to repair the break in the vicinity of Vista Blvd. and Peppergrass Road.

They said residents in that area might experience a drop in water pressure as they do repairs.

“We would like to assure affected customers that we are working on the problem and will be on site until water service is restored,” said Andy Gebhardt, TMWA’s Director, Operations and Water Quality.

They are also warning drivers to be aware of traffic impacts in the area.

Sparks Police reports they are assisting Truckee Meadows Water Authority (TMWA) with a water main break.

Officials said it's a 24 inch main break that busted under Vista Blvd and Wingfield Hills Parkway.

TMWA is trying to locate where the break is and the cause is still under investigation.

They said northbound traffic on Vista Blvd. is shut down at Wingfield Hills Parkway until further notice and that drivers should seek an alternate route.