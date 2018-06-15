Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy Graduation Ceremony - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy Graduation Ceremony

There will be new law enforcement officers as 29 people graduated from the Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy on Friday.

The recruits completed more than 800 hours of training in order to earn their badges.

15 of the graduates were from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, 11 from the Reno Police Department, two from the Sparks Police Department and one from the University Police Services.

The University Police Services Assistant Vice President and Director Adam Garcia was there to deliver the keynote address.

The ceremony took place at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center that morning, where family, friends and future co-workers gathered to celebrate the new graduates. 

