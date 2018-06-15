Nevada Department of Wildlife Promotes Lake Tahoe Safety With New Boat

Boating and Lake Tahoe go hand-in-hand, but not even sunshine and clear waters can make boaters immune to the risks that exist every time they leave the dock.

"Even on a hot day you go into the water and you can get cold water shock," said Tyler Turnipseed, Chief Game Warden with the Nevada Department of Wildlife. “It can go from glassy to two to three foot swells in a matter of minutes."

To make sure that all boaters are prepared for sudden wind-events and the icy water is the NDOW Law Enforcement Division. They also monitor Lake Tahoe to ensure all boaters are following the rules.

"We're just like the highway patrol only on the water,” said Turnipseed. “We're concerned about life jackets wearable for each person on board, a throwable, which is like a square cushion with handles on it, and registration of course.”

To help them better enforce these guidelines is their brand new boat. The watercraft is the department's second on Tahoe, so they can now patrol the north and south shores simultaneously.

The new boat is bigger, faster and more stable on choppy days. It also has a foam ring that wraps around the edges to allow the boat to get close to others without causing damage.

“We need to get close to make sure they have the right safety gear, make sure they haven't been drinking and that sort of stuff,” said Turnipseed.

In fact, most of the citation's NDOW writes are because of life jacket and alcohol violations. And since peak boating season is upon us, their eyes will be peeled for anyone putting themselves or others in danger.

“There may be a perception that we're big brother out here picking on you for your safety gear but we're simply doing that because we'd rather you be worried about a citation than losing a family member,” said Turnipseed.

NDOW will also have a stronger presence on Lake Tahoe during the 4th of July for Operation Dry Water. This is when they'll crack down on boaters who are drinking and driving.