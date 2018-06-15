Mono County Deputies Investigate Accidental Shooting at Gun Range

Authorities are in investigating an accidental shooting at a gun range in Mono County early Friday morning.

Mono County Deputies say a 53-year-old man and his 15-year-old were shooting targets with a .22 caliber rifle and 9mm handgun, just after 9 a.m.

Deputies say for undetermined reasons, the son then shot himself with the 9mm handgun.

He was transported to Mammoth Hospital and then flown to a Reno hospital due to the extent of his injuries. There’s no immediate update on his condition.

Deputies say a preliminary investigation determined that the guns were legally possessed, and registered to the father. They say both the father and son have experience with the weapons being used.

Deputies say they will conduct a thorough investigation, and say there is no indication of foul play at this time.