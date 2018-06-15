Mono County Deputies Investigate Accidental Shooting at Gun Rang - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Mono County Deputies Investigate Accidental Shooting at Gun Range

Posted: Updated:

Authorities are in investigating an accidental shooting at a gun range in Mono County early Friday morning. 

Mono County Deputies say a 53-year-old man and his 15-year-old were shooting targets with a .22 caliber rifle and 9mm handgun, just after 9 a.m. 

Deputies say for undetermined reasons, the son then shot himself with the 9mm handgun. 

He was transported to Mammoth Hospital and then flown to a Reno hospital due to the extent of his injuries. There’s no immediate update on his condition.

Deputies say a preliminary investigation determined that the guns were legally possessed, and registered to the father. They say both the father and son have experience with the weapons being used. 

Deputies say they will conduct a thorough investigation, and say there is no indication of foul play at this time. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.