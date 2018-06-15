Judge Jails Former Trump Campaign Chair Manafort Ahead of Trial

A federal judge has ordered former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to jail to await separate trials on money laundering and fraud charges.

Manafort was ordered into custody Friday after a federal judge revoked his house arrest, citing newly filed obstruction of justice charges. The move by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson came after prosecutors accused Manafort and a longtime associate of witnesses tampering.

Manafort is the first Trump campaign official to be jailed as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. His attorneys have argued that Manafort didn't do anything wrong and accused prosecutors of conjuring a "sinister plot" out of "innocuous" contacts with witnesses.

Manafort will remain in jail while he awaits two trials in the next few months. He faces several felony charges related to his Ukrainian political work and money he funneled through offshore accounts.

Manafort allegedly used encrypted messaging apps and an intermediary to contact two former business associates - asking them to falsely testify.

Manafort is already facing charges in two criminal cases that accuse him of bank fraud, tax evasion and acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Trump on Friday said he hadn't spoken to Manafort in a while, distancing himself from his former campaign manager.

"Well, I feel badly about a lot of them, because I think a lot of it is very unfair," Trump said. "I mean, I look at some of them where they go back 12 years. Like Manafort has nothing to do with our campaign. But I feel so -- I tell you, I feel a little badly about it. They went back 12 years to get things that he did 12 years ago?"

"You know, Paul Manafort worked for me for a very short period of time. He worked for Ronald Reagan. He worked for Bob Dole. He worked for John McCain, or his firm did. He worked for many other Republicans. He worked for me, what, for 49 days or something? A very short period of time."

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

Wow, what a tough sentence for Paul Manafort, who has represented Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other top political people and campaigns. Didn’t know Manafort was the head of the Mob. What about Comey and Crooked Hillary and all of the others? Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was sent to jail on Friday, "does expect to be convicted on many charges," sources tell @PaulaReidCBS -- yet Manafort also expects to be pardoned https://t.co/V2ZLSWjgOl pic.twitter.com/0RGXnR8PlM — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 15, 2018