Judge Jails Former Trump Campaign Chair Manafort Ahead of Trial - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Judge Jails Former Trump Campaign Chair Manafort Ahead of Trial

Posted: Updated:

A federal judge has ordered former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to jail to await separate trials on money laundering and fraud charges.

Manafort was ordered into custody Friday after a federal judge revoked his house arrest, citing newly filed obstruction of justice charges. The move by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson came after prosecutors accused Manafort and a longtime associate of witnesses tampering.

Manafort is the first Trump campaign official to be jailed as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. His attorneys have argued that Manafort didn't do anything wrong and accused prosecutors of conjuring a "sinister plot" out of "innocuous" contacts with witnesses.

Manafort will remain in jail while he awaits two trials in the next few months. He faces several felony charges related to his Ukrainian political work and money he funneled through offshore accounts.

Manafort allegedly used encrypted messaging apps and an intermediary to contact two former business associates - asking them to falsely testify.

Manafort is already facing charges in two criminal cases that accuse him of bank fraud, tax evasion and acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Trump on Friday said he hadn't spoken to Manafort in a while, distancing himself from his former campaign manager. 

"Well, I feel badly about a lot of them, because I think a lot of it is very unfair," Trump said. "I mean, I look at some of them where they go back 12 years. Like Manafort has nothing to do with our campaign. But I feel so -- I tell you, I feel a little badly about it. They went back 12 years to get things that he did 12 years ago?"

"You know, Paul Manafort worked for me for a very short period of time. He worked for Ronald Reagan. He worked for Bob Dole. He worked for John McCain, or his firm did. He worked for many other Republicans. He worked for me, what, for 49 days or something? A very short period of time."

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.