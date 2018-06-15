President Trump: Michael Cohen No Longer My Personal Lawyer

President Trump on Friday claimed that Michael Cohen is not his lawyer, as Cohen faces a federal investigation related to his business dealings.

As CBS News' Jeff Pegues has reported Thursday, Cohen is under great pressure to cooperate with federal investigators, and is feeling isolated. Meanwhile, Cohen believes Trump and his allies are turning on him. Asked by a reporter on the White House lawn Friday if Cohen is still the president's lawyer, Trump responded, "No, he's not my lawyer — anymore."

It's unclear when exactly Cohen stopped being the president's lawyer.

When a reporter asked Trump if he's worried Cohen might flip on him, he answered, "Look, I did nothing wrong."

Over the years, Cohen, who has acted as Trump's personal attorney and fixer, has been one of Trump's most loyal supporters. He routinely handled the jobs most would not do for the Trump Organization and for Trump himself. The attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels has accused Cohen of paying her hush money in 2016 to cover up a relationship with Trump.

Cohen has also been a key figure in some of the Trump Organization business deals including one that would have led to a Trump Tower in Moscow. But since 2016, Cohen's activities have been under scrutiny by the FBI. He was prominently mentioned in the unsubstantiated dossier compiled by a former British spy which alleged coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives. Cohen has dismissed the allegations in the dossier and he has repeatedly maintained that he has done nothing illegal.

(CBS News contributed to this report.)

President Trump says Michael Cohen is no longer his personal lawyer: "I haven't spoken to Michael in a long time" https://t.co/I8Ez4bIh1n — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 15, 2018