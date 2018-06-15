Aces Top Iowa 11-4

Aces Release

The Reno offense wasted little time to get going on Thursday night. Ildemaro Vargas sparked a four-run first inning, extending his season-high hit streak to 13 games in the process. Starting Pitcher Taylor Clarke would work 7.0 strong innings striking out four I-Cubs en route to his seventh win of the season. Offensively, the Aces were led by Christian Walker and Socrates Brito. The duo went 8-for-9 with four doubles, a home run, six runs scored and six RBI. The 11-4 win moves the Aces to a record of 31-36 on the season, 8.5 games back of first place.

Four-consecutive Aces hits in the bottom of the first inning jumped Reno out to a 2-0 lead. Kevin Cron and Michael Perez followed the hitting parade up with back-to-back sacrifice fly balls, extending the lead to four. Iowa plated two runs in the top of the second inning, but the Aces responded with one of their own in the fourth and fifth innings. Walker’s two-run blast, coupled with a pair of hits plated four in the seventh to secure the victory. Randall Delgado and Joey Krehbiel came on in relief behind Clarke. Delgado, on MLB rehab assignment, went 1.2 innings and allowed just two hits. Krehbiel got the final out of the game via the strikeout.

Top Performers – Reno Aces

• Christian Walker (4-for-5, HR, 2 RBI)

• Rey Fuentes (1-for-4, 2 R)

• Sócrates Brito (4-for-4, 2B, 4 RBI)

Top Performers – Iowa Cubs

• Tyler Davis (1-for-2, 2R)

• David Bote (-for-4, 1 RBI)

• Jacob Hannemann(1- for-4, 2 RBI)

Notes & Information

No, no for Double-A Jackson: The Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Jackson Generals had a combined no-hitter in a 6-0 victory tonight over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Starter Justin Donatella went 3 innings and striking four. Daniel Gibson entered the game in the fourth inning fanning three Jacksonville batters and picking up the win. Next, to enter the game was Kirby Bellow who picked up the hold. Kevin Ginkel would then shut the door on the Jumbo Shrimp striking out two more betters.

Let’s get streaky: Ildemaro Vargas extended his hit streak to 13 games when he picked up a leadoff single against Duane Underwood Jr. Vargas would tack on two more hits in the game making him 3-for-5 on the night. Vargas’s hit streak started in Salt Lake on 5/29/18. Vargas has the longest hit streak for the Aces this season with Socrates Brito in second with a nine-game hit streak.