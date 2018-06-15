PRCA Xtreme Bulls Opens 99th Reno Rodeo

Reno Rodeo Release

6/14/2018

The “Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West” bucked off to a great start with a night of Xtreme Bulls. The 99th annual rodeo drew champions from far and wide to Reno, Nev. to compete in front of a nearly sold-out crowd.

Riker Carter swept the competition with a total score of 174, marking his second PRCA Xtreme Bulls win of the year. Sage Steele Kimzey, currently ranked No. 1 in the RAM World Standings, tied for second with Joseph McConnel, both ending the night with a 173.5. Parker Breding, currently ranked No. 2 in the RAM World Standings, opted out of a re-ride in the short go and ended third for the night with a 170.

Extreme Bulls Results:



1. Riker Carter, Stone, ID

First ride: 86 on Rosser Rodeo’s Custer

Second ride: 88 on All In Pro Rodeo’s Yo Mamma

Two-ride total: 174

2. Sage Steele Kimzey, Strong City, OK

First ride: 85.5 on Rosser Rodeo’s Rowdy

Second ride: 88 on Rosser Rodeo’s Compton Kid

Two-ride total: 173.5

2. Joseph McConnel, Bloomfield, NM

First ride: 85.5 on Western Rodeos’ Peanut Brittle

Second ride: 88 on Flying U Rodeo’s Johnny Sack

Two-ride total: 173.5

3. Parker Breding, Edgar, MT

First ride: 85.5 on Diamond Rodeo’s Northern Moxie

Second ride: 84.5 on Flying U Rodeo’s Hawaiian Bond

Two-ride total: 170