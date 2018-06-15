Brush Fire Near Soldier Meadows Lodge North Of Black Rock Desert - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Brush Fire Near Soldier Meadows Lodge North Of Black Rock Desert

Posted: Updated:

The Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue reports they are responding to a brush fire burning towards the Soldier Meadows Lodge north of the Black Rock Desert.

They said the Gerlach Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management, Winnemucca District are also responding.

So far the fire has burned 50 acres.

We will report more details as they become available.

