Community Health Alliance Holds Nutrition Education Event

The Community Health Alliance (CHA) hosted a free, community wide nutrition health fair on Thursday at the Sparks Health Center.

Along with nutrition education, they had oral health screenings, a pop-up farmer's market, a superhero photo booth and more.

“We’re excited to offer a variety of services to the Sparks community,” said Charles Duarte, CEO of CHA. “It’s exciting to offer this nutrition based health fair and have the opportunity to serve our Sparks community.”

There was a cooking class that featured WIC approved foods as well.

The Food Bank Of Northern Nevada Mobile Harvest was also there in the afternoon.

“Sparks is excited to have such a healthy and informative event being held in our city. Community Health Alliance has been an asset to the whole region and we are excited to have them on our side of the valley,” said Donald Abbott, Councilman of Sparks, Ward 1. “Farm fresh food is easily 10 times better than store bought and 100 times better when bought in Sparks!”

There were over 19,400 visits last year to the CHA's WIC program. This was the first time those nutrition education services were available to the public.

(CHA contributed to this report). 

