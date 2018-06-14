Flag Day Celebrations in Carson City

There was plenty of patriotism on display in the capitol city today. The Nevada National Guard Hosted its 20th Annual Flag Day and U.S. Army's 243rd Birthday Celebration in Carson City Thursday morning.

"Our nation has an important history and value, I think our nation can set an important example to the world and I think our flag represents that," says the keynote speaker for the event, Caleb Cage.

To help celebrate flag day, "Foundation Forward" introduced three new monuments to Carson City Court House. The life size replicas show the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

"It was a thrilling experience the first time I saw the founding documents and I wanted to bring that back to our citizens," says Co-Founder of Foundation Forward, Vance Patterson.

To make it even more special, Foundation Forward put a time capsule in the back of the monument. It will be filled with letters from the Mayor, Sheriff and community members and veterans groups. It won't be opened until 2087, on the 300th anniversary of the Constitution.