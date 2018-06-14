NHP: Two Crashes on I-580 North Near Oddie Blvd. - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP: Two Crashes on I-580 North Near Oddie Blvd.

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: The Nevada Department of Transportation reports that the lanes going northbound on US-395 at the Oddie Blvd. exit are now clear.

Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting two crashes on I-580 north near Oddie Blvd. Traffic is down to one lane while emergency crews respond.

Use an alternate route. 

Both crashes occur at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

There's no immediate word on when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.