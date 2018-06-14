NHP: Two Crashes on I-580 North Near Oddie Blvd.

UPDATE: The Nevada Department of Transportation reports that the lanes going northbound on US-395 at the Oddie Blvd. exit are now clear.

Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting two crashes on I-580 north near Oddie Blvd. Traffic is down to one lane while emergency crews respond.

Use an alternate route.

Both crashes occur at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

There's no immediate word on when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic.