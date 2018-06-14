House Immigration Bill Includes 'Dreamer' Visas

House Republicans are reviewing a discussion draft of a sweeping immigration bill that includes a visa system for young "Dreamers" and other immigrants and $25 billion for President Donald Trump's promised border wall with Mexico.

The measure released Thursday sticks to Trump's immigration priorities while trying to unite the party's conservative and moderate factions.

It limits visas for extended family members and shifts to a merit-based immigration system. The young Dreamers, who have been living in the United States illegally since childhood, could apply for legal status for six years. Applicants could gain points for education or other skills. Eventually, they could apply for citizenship.

The bill beefs up enforcement of immigration laws and ends the diversity visa lottery for immigrants from underrepresented countries, among other.

The administration is pushing a "zero tolerance" policy that is separating more children from parents who are arrested for illegally crossing the border. Democrats have called the policy "barbaric," and House Speaker Paul Ryan says he doesn't want kids separated from parents.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi says a Trump administration policy that separates children from their parents at the southern border is "barbaric" and has to stop.

Pelosi said Thursday that separating families as parents are being detained after crossing the southern border illegally "is not what America is, but this is the policy of the Trump administration."

She adds, "This is not normal. It's barbaric. It has to stop."

She says the Trump administration could "stop the practice on a dime," adding "I don't know why there aren't uprisings across the country."

Votes on immigration bills could be held as soon as next week, although Ryan said Thursday he "won't guarantee passage" of any measure.

