Reno, Lake Tahoe and the Sierra are a photojournalist’s paradise. From wildfires and breaking news to blizzards and extreme sports, our photographers shoot it all.
Now, KTVN-TV has an immediate opening for a News Photographer.
One year experience in TV newsroom preferred. Photography, editing skills, and microwave live truck experience preferred. High school diploma and a valid driver’s license with a clean driving record required.
Interested applicants should rush a demo reel, resume and application to Gene Vance, Chief Photographer, KTVN, 4925 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.
Applications are available at 4925 Energy Way, Reno, Nevada 89502 or under “About Us” at www.ktvn.com
Minorities and women are encouraged to apply. KTVN-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
