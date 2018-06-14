Shoppers Square Announces New Name for Redevelopment

Shoppers Square has a new name - the Reno Public Market.

The $34 million redeveloped center, located at the corner of Plumb Lane and South Virginia Street, will include retail space, a public market food hall and specialty organic grocer.

Representatives says the new logo will showcase its location, saying the “+” marks symbolizes positivity as well as the two major cross streets.

“My family envisioned a future in retail, and for more than 54 years we have found success in doing so. Now we are taking the next step, and a part of that next step is a new brand,” said Rick Casazza, representative of the Casazza family. “We’ve been planning and dedicating time to this project for over two years, and are proud to be sharing our vision with the public now.”

The original 150,000 square-foot structure will be de-malled to make way for contemporary spaces, which will include a contemporary public market food hall, daily-needs retail spaces and a specialty organic grocer.

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2018, with full completion approximately two years later.