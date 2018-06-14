Vladimir Putin: Trump-Kim Summit Reduced Conflict Threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the U.S.-North Korean summit has reduced the threat of a major conflict.

Speaking at a meeting Thursday in the Kremlin with the North Korean parliament speaker, Putin said "we welcome and highly assess" the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Putin noted that the standoff over North Korea "worried the entire world and could entail grave consequences, including a major military conflict." He added that the meeting helped "push back that unfavorable scenario and raised prospects for solving all the problems with peaceful and diplomatic means."

The head of the Supreme People's Assembly, Kim Yong Nam, handed Putin a letter from the North Korean leader. Putin reaffirmed his invitation to Kim to visit Russia.

Meanwhile, President Trump's choice to be the next ambassador to South Korea has told senators that he believes the U.S. must continue to worry about the nuclear threat from North Korea.

Harry Harris' assessment at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee is at odds with Trump's tweet on returning from his summit with Kim Jong Un, that there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea."

However, Harris endorsed Trump's plan to pause major military exercises with South Korea. Harris acknowledged that he was a strong supporter of the exercises as recently as last year when he led the Pentagon's U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. But he said that the U.S. is in a "dramatically different place" now.

He said a short-term pause won't hurt military readiness, and smaller training events may continue.

Harris was speaking at his confirmation hearing Thursday in Washington.

