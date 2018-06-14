Report Faults James Comey But Finds No Political Bias

The Justice Department has issued a stinging rebuke to the FBI for its handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

The report released Thursday calls former FBI Director James Comey "insubordinate" and says his actions were "extraordinary."

But the report, by the department's watchdog, does not find evidence that Comey was motivated by political bias or preference in his decisions.

The report criticized Comey for publicly announcing his recommendation against criminal charges for Clinton. It also faulted him for alerting Congress days before the 2016 election that the investigation was being reopened because of newly discovered emails.

The report also criticizes Comey for not keeping then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and other Justice Department superiors properly informed about his handling of the investigation.

The report's findings represents the culmination of an 18-month review into one of the most consequential FBI investigations in recent history.

In response, Comey wrote in an opinion piece that he disagrees with some of the conclusions.

But Comey says in a tweet that he respects the inspector general's work and believes the conclusions are "reasonable." He says "people of good faith" can see the "unprecedented situation differently."

I respect the DOJ IG office, which is why I urged them to do this review. The conclusions are reasonable, even though I disagree with some. People of good faith can see an unprecedented situation differently. I pray no Director faces it again. Thanks to IG’s people for hard work. — James Comey (@Comey) June 14, 2018

Conservative Republicans in particular have been calling for the report to be released, and President Trump has been demanding answers from the DOJ and FBI, tweeting earlier this month, "What is taking so long with the Inspector General's Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey. Numerous delays. Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker! There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has the right to know."

In July 2016, Comey made the controversial decision in July 2016 to announce that he was recommending that no charges be filed over the investigation into her emails. Then, days before the election, Comey announced new emails had surfaced in the case. Clinton herself has blamed Comey in part for her election loss to Trump.

President Trump fired Comey in May 2017, initially pointing to the justification by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that Comey had badly mishandled the conclusion of the Clinton investigation, calling it a "textbook example of what federal prosecutors and agents are taught not to do."

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz launched the review in January of 2017, the same month Trump took office.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)