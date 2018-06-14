Thirteen People Accused of Drug Trafficking After FBI Investigat - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Thirteen People Accused of Drug Trafficking After FBI Investigation

Posted: Updated:

Federal agents and undercover police capped a 6-month-long investigation into northern Nevada drug-trafficking with the arrest of a suspected ringleader and a dozen co-defendants.

The 13 suspects were arrested Thursday on multiple counts of conspiracy and distribution of methamphetamine. A federal magistrate in Reno unsealed the criminal complaint on Friday.          

Court records show a judge signed an order in April approving the interception of multiple suspects' cell phone calls after the FBI launched the investigation in Reno in January with the help of at least one paid informant.       

U.S. Magistrate Valerie Cook ordered the alleged leader, 36-year-old Jose Valentin Mora, held without bail pending a court appearance Monday. 

Among those arrested: 52-year-old Richard Rossall, 44-year-old Juan Baca, 35-year-old Marco Antonio Ramirez-Villa, 58-year-old Roberto Mora-Mora, 58-year-old Javier Chavez, 36-year-old Jose Valentin Mora, 33-year-old Jose Vega, 58-year-old Marcos Hernandez, 35-year-old Shawn Curl, 21-year-old Angel Diaz and 18-year-old Ciara Hernandez.        

She appointed him a federal public defender, who didn't immediately return a call seeking comment Friday evening.  

Court records don't indicate whether the others have lawyers or will be appointed one.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

The full arrest warrant can be found below:

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.