Reno Police, Washoe County Deputies Assist in Federal Operation

Both Reno Police and Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted the FBI with an "ongoing investigation" early Thursday morning.

First, Reno Police closed a portion of Gentry Way near Kietzke Lane around 6 a.m. They reopened the roadway less than half-hour later.

Then, Washoe County Deputies assisted the FBI near Opal Station Drive just after 7 a.m.

When we called the FBI for details, they told us they could not comment due to it being "an ongoing investigation."

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.