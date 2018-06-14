Aces Lose to Iowa

Aces Release

The Aces returned to Greater Nevada Field on Wednesday night and lost, 8-7, to the Iowa Cubs. Reno scored seven runs on twelve hits, but it wasn't enough for Reno to pick up the win. Offensively, the aces were led by Sócrates Brito who went 3-for-4 with a home run and 2 RBI. Jake Buchanan got the start for manager Greg Gross and the Aces. Buchanan went 5.0 innings and allowed 7 runs on 11 hits. The loss moves the Aces to a record of 30-36 on the season, 9.5 games back of first place.

The visiting Iowa Cubs got into the scoring column in the top of the first inning when the Cubs hit back-to-back singles. Mark Zagunis and former Aces infielder Mike Freeman set the table for Taylor Davis. Davis took a Jake Buchanan fastball into right field to give Iowa a 2-0 lead. Rey Fuentes led the Aces offense off with a single in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, reigning Pacific Coast League MVP Christian Walker launched his sixth home run of the season over the center field wall to tie things up at two. The Iowa Cubs responded with three runs in the top of the third inning to regain a 5-2 lead. But in the bottom of the inning, Kevin Cron brought the Aces within two when he singled home Walker. The Cubs would tack on two more runs in the fourth and fifth giving them a 7-3 advantage. The Aces would cut into the lead with runs in the fifth and sixth making the score 7-5. Iowa plated one in the top of the seventh giving Reno nine outs to make up a three-run deficit. Reno would eventually add two more runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it would be enough for the Aces to pick up the win.