Reno Police Arrest Duo on Drug-Related Charges

The Reno Police Department reports that two people were arrested for drug related charges on June 7.

During a 10 month investigation, the Regional Street Enforcement Team (SET) with the assistance of an RPD canine unit, executed a search warrant of a Reno residence.

They discovered that 56-year-old Richard Kirkbride and 61-year-old Jan Murray were selling methamphetamine and were in possession of several stolen firearms.

Police also seized marijuana and over $15,000 from the home.

