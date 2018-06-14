Sparks Police Determine No Crime Had Occurred In Attempted Kidnapping Case

UPDATE: Sparks Police say they met with the possible suspect on Friday afternoon.

They said the individual was cooperative and the officers determined that it was not an attempted kidnapping and that no crime had occurred.

Sparks Police say they are investigating an attempted kidnapping, after a young girl was seen with an unknown man.

The incident happened on El Rancho Drive just around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say a six-year-old girl was seen walking on the street with a middle-aged Hispanic man. The two were seen holding hands walking away from the girl’s apartment.

A neighbor saw the young child and the man and yelled for the girl to come to her and that’s when the man left in an unknown direction while the child was reunited with her family.

Police say the man was wearing a green ball cap.

If you've seen him, contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. A $1,000 reward is being offered.

Fortunately, the girl was not hurt.