Sparks Police Determine No Crime Had Occurred In Attempted Kidna - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Determine No Crime Had Occurred In Attempted Kidnapping Case

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: Sparks Police say they met with the possible suspect on Friday afternoon.

They said the individual was cooperative and the officers determined that it was not an attempted kidnapping and that no crime had occurred.

Sparks Police say they are investigating an attempted kidnapping, after a young girl was seen with an unknown man.

The incident happened on El Rancho Drive just around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Officials say a six-year-old girl was seen walking on the street with a middle-aged Hispanic man. The two were seen holding hands walking away from the girl’s apartment.

A neighbor saw the young child and the man and yelled for the girl to come to her and that’s when the man left in an unknown direction while the child was reunited with her family.

Police say the man was wearing a green ball cap.

If you've seen him, contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. A $1,000 reward is being offered. 

Fortunately, the girl was not hurt. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.