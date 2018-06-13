Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Tweets "Honored To Work For POTUS" - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Tweets "Honored To Work For POTUS"

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the White House Courtesy of the White House

CBS reported on Tuesday evening that press secretary Sarah Sanders and principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah were planning to depart the White House.

While both of them declined to comment on the record before CBS published the article, Sanders tweeted that she is "honored to work for @POTUS."

Other lower-level positions in the communications department remain unfilled at this time.

Over the last several months, numerous staff have left, whether voluntarily or forced out, including homeland security adviser Tom Bossert, Trump personal aide John McEntee, National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton and others.

A link to the article is included here.

(CBS contributed to this report).

