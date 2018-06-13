Heller, Rosen Trade Jabs in Battle for Senate Seat

Sen. Dean Heller is running as the incumbent for his seat for the second time. He will face what is expected to be a hard-fought and contentious race against Rep. Jacky Rosen. The democratic nominee from Las Vegas is in her first term in the House of Representatives, and says she has a good chance to defeat her republican opponent.

"I think there's a clear difference," Rosen, D-Nevada said. "I'm going to fight for Nevada families and Dean has forgotten where he comes from. He thinks he comes from Washington now."

Heller grew up in Carson City and says he understands what it takes for Nevadans to succeed. He says his legislation that have helped the middle class and small businesses.

"I'm looking forward to my record of 100 pieces of legislation vs. none of hers," Heller, R-Nevada said. "My opponent was in office for six months. She hadn't achieved anything. Anything. Zero. Now she wants to run for higher office."

Heller is running for the tenth time. This will be his fifth statewide race, so he says he knows what to expect on the campaign trail between now and November.

"We're going to win this race," Heller said. "It's trending our way and I look forward to a strong discussion to the issues that are important to the state of Nevada."

Rosen says Heller is a much different candidate than her, saying he is falling in line with the Republican Party on many issues.

"He is supporting policies now that are weakening protections for people across this country," Rosen said. "In health care, in our tax code, in our education, in women's rights."

Heller says his record shows something else, pointing out the legislation he has worked on with veterans.

"We have 500,000 veterans in America, today, that now have health care that didn't have it prior to legislation that I had passed," Heller said.

Along with legislation, Heller says he is the only senator that can keep Yucca Mountain from becoming a nuclear waste repository.

"We're getting Yucca Mountain if she's elected," Heller said. "She knows it, I know it and most Nevadans know it. "They had a Yucca Mountain party in the House of Representatives last week after the legislation passed. If she's elected to the United States Senate, they will be having a Yucca Mountain party in the United States Senate."

"I believe if we have a democratic senate, we're going to be able to complete that fight against Yucca Mountain," Rosen said.

While many people view Heller as one of the most vulnerable senators in the 2018 election, he says he does not see it that way.

"They're over-hyping it and I think the voters of Nevada see it," Heller said. "We take a lot of pride in the legislation and what I've been able to accomplish since I've been a United States Senator."

Rosen says if she is going to unseat Heller, she will have to connect with the voters. Nevada is considered a purple state, so she says earning their trust is critical for her success.

"I think what I have to do is continue to go around the state, talk to the people, look them in the eye, have round tables, town hall meetings, talking about issues that matter," Rosen said.

Some experts say candidates could spend record amounts of money on this year's campaign. The election is set for November 6.