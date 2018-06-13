LA Police Investigating Elder Abuse Against Marvel Comics' Stan - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

LA Police Investigating Elder Abuse Against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee

Courtesy of MGN, Rob Schofield, CC BY ND 2.0 Courtesy of MGN, Rob Schofield, CC BY ND 2.0

Los Angeles police are investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee.
    
The investigation was revealed in a restraining order granted Wednesday against a man who has been acting as Lee's business manager and personal adviser.
    
The restraining order says the former adviser, Keya Morgan, has inserted himself into the life of the 95-year-old Lee. It accuses Morgan of taking advantage of Lee's impaired hearing, vision and judgment,  moving Lee from his longtime family home and preventing family and associates from contacting him.
    
Morgan was arrested on Monday for allegedly filing a false police report by calling 911 saying burglars were in his house when in fact authorities were conducting a welfare check on Lee.
    
Attempts to reach Morgan Wednesday were not immediately successful.

