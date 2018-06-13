Think Kindness Receives $10,000 From New York Yankees

A local non-profit received a $10,000 donation from the New York Yankees this week.

Think Kindness, a non-profit that inspires kindness movements in schools and communities around the world, got the donation on Wednesday.

The Yankees donated through their HOPE Week initiative that chooses a different charity to highlight for each of the five days the program runs.

The organizations or individuals they chose are centered around acts of goodwill, hope and encouragement.

For more information about the HOPE Week Initiative, visit their website here.