Think Kindness Receives $10,000 From New York Yankees - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Think Kindness Receives $10,000 From New York Yankees

Posted: Updated:

A local non-profit received a $10,000 donation from the New York Yankees this week.

Think Kindness, a non-profit that inspires kindness movements in schools and communities around the world, got the donation on Wednesday.

The Yankees donated through their HOPE Week initiative that chooses a different charity to highlight for each of the five days the program runs.

The organizations or individuals they chose are centered around acts of goodwill, hope and encouragement.

For more information about the HOPE Week Initiative, visit their website here.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.