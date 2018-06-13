Man Arrested In Connection To Traner Pool Burglary And Vandalism

The Reno Police Department reports that they have arrested a man in connection with the theft and vandalism of Traner Pool that happened last May.

Gonzolo Escobar was located on Wednesday afternoon in the area of Peckham Lane and Nutmeg.

Escobar was charged with the Traner pool burglary and destruction of property.

The investigation is still on-going and anyone with more information on the case is encouraged to contact the Reno Police Department Burglary Unit.